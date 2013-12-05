Networks Are Battling To Make Tim Tebow The Face Of Their College Football Coverage

ESPN wants to hire Tim Tebow to host a college football pregame show on the SEC Network

according to Jason McIntyre of TheBigLead.com. But ESPN is going to have plenty of competition if they want the former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback.

According to the report, ESPN already has a show in mind for Tebow on the SEC Network which will debut in August, 2014. The show would be similar to “College Gameday,” which airs Saturday mornings on ESPN, and Tebow would be one of four hosts.

Having Tebow on board would certainly help ESPN sell the new network to cable providers, something other specialised college sports networks, such as the Pac-12 Network and The Longhorn Network, have struggled with.

ESPN’s biggest competition for Tebow is expected to come from CBS Sports. CBS has a contract to broadcast SEC games and is “willing to blow up its pregame show and make major changes” if it means landing Tebow according to McIntyre.

Where Tebow ends up next fall may still be up in the air, but it is almost certainly going to be as an analyst and not as a football player.

