INSTANT MBA: If You're Not Deceived Regularly, You Don't Trust Enough People

Today’s advice comes from Fred Kofman, professor of leadership at the University Francisco Marroquín, via LinkedIn:



“Unless you experience the occasional deception, you are not optimising your relationship building process; you are losing valuable opportunities to connect with people who might enrich your career … and your life.”

Kofman explains that in order to expand one’s network, you need to trust more people even if it means the risk of a bad investment. The risk associated with being betrayed is predictable and often people expect to be burned when going into these relationships. The payoffs, however, are often unforeseen and can lead to greater opportunities than if one had not trusted each other at all.

“When I look back at my career, I see that all my professional success, my financial position, and my dear friends, are now the means to set up an even higher allowance for bad dudes, which then enables me to have an even larger network of trust.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.