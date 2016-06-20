NETWORK SPEED: How your telco stacks up

Photo: James Alcock/Getty Images.

Telstra has the fastest mobile network speeds in Australia, according to a new report by OpenSignal which maps cellular coverage.

Australia’s biggest telco leads the way with an average download speed of 17.09 Mbps.

Optus follows behind with an average download speed of 12.87 Mbps and Vodafone with 12.79 Mbps.

The State of Mobile Networks report looked at Australia’s three biggest mobile operator and based its findings on 15 million tests by 7,900 OpenSignal users between February 1 and April 30.

DOWNLOAD SPEED: 4G. Screenshot. Photo: OpenSignal.

The overall speed was determined by looking at 4G and 3G download speeds as well as the availability of each network. Those with lower 4G coverage tend to have lower overall speeds because customers have to hook up to slower 3G networks.

When it came to latency however — the time it takes for data to go from one point to another — Vodafone and Optus were both found to be more responsive with less delays.

Here’s a look at how the three telcos stack up:

You can find the full report here.

