Whoever Owns Nets.com Is Doing Their Best Trolling Yet Right Now

The Brooklyn Nets don’t own Nets.com. All year long, whoever owns the domain has been trolling the team by redirecting the page to things like Knicks.com or this odd picture of Mark Cuban sticking his tongue out.



When you go to Nets.com right now it redirects to our definitive post about how bad the Nets are at home when Beyonce doesn’t show up.

For the record, the team is now 3-0 with Beyonce and 4-5 without Beyonce. Here’s what Nets.com looks like right now. Excellent trolling:

Photo: Nets.com

