Netscape Founder Jim Clark Is Settling Down With His Swimsuit Model Wife And Selling His Sailing Yachts For $113 Million

Photo: Royal Huisman

After nearly 30 years on the high seas, Netscape founder Jim Clark is calling it quits. The 68-year-old billionaire is selling his two amazing sailing yachts for a combined $113 million, Forbes’ Ryan Mac reports.He wrote to Forbes in an email that he’s “been around the world twice and really don’t like the [Mediterranean-Caribbean] circuit. After 28 years of owning boats, I’m over it.”



The boats, 136-foot Hanuman and 295-foot Athena, will hit the market for $18 million and $95 million, respectively. Athena is the fourth-largest sailing yacht in the world.

Both were made by Royal Huisman, a Netherlands-based custom shipyard.

Clark told Forbes he planned to settle down in his new home in New York with his 8-month-old daughter and wife, former Australian model Kristy Hinze. He recently listed his swanky Miami penthouse for $27 million.

