Netscape Founder Jim Clark Marrying Swimsuit Model

Jim Clark — the bespectacled 64-year-old billionaire cofounder of a long list of Silicon Valley companies, including Silicon Graphics and Netscape — is getting married a fourth time. This time, Mrs. Clark will be 28-year-old Kristy Hinze, a statuesque blonde who also hosts “Project Runway Australia.”

The two have been dating for several years, since around the time Clark was wrapping up a divorce settlement with his third wife, former Forbes reporter Nancy Rutter, to whom Clark paid a reported $125 million in cash, stock, bonds, farmland, horses, homes, and more.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, which broke the story this morning, Hinze emailed her friends and family yesterday from London with news of the engagement.

Clark’s friend and Netscape cofounder Marc Andreeseen recently referred to the romance in a Churchill Club appearance in Palo Alto. Calling Clark “extremely passionate, extremely emotional, completely fearless” Andreessen also kidded about Clark’s life these days. After “opting out” of the tech industry, and diving into the Florida real estate market at what in retrospect looks like a very bad time, Clark has been laying low, and having fun, said Andreessen. “He is dating an Australian swimsuit model; he sails a tremendous amount.”

