Here’s what Nets.com looks like right now.



Yup, that’d be the Knicks official website. Whoever is squatting on the Nets.com domain name is really trying to force Mikhail Prokhorov and the Brooklyn Nets to make an offer for it.

Trolling at its finest (or lamest, if you’re a Nets fan):

Photo: Nets.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.