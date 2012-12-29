The Brooklyn Nets Want To Hire Phil Jackson

Photo: AP

After firing Avery Johnson, the Brooklyn Nets are aiming high in their quest for a new head coach. According to Marc Stein and Chris Broussard of ESPN.com, the Nets top choice is legendary coach Phil Jackson.Jackson nearly made a return to the NBA earlier this season when the Lakers appeared to be leaning towards re-hiring the 11-time NBA champion. However, the Lakers may have been turned off by Jackson’s unusual demands and decided to hire Mike D’Antoni instead.



Jackson has long been rumoured to want to coach the New York Knicks, a team he played with for 10 seasons. However, Jackson also played his final two seasons with the Nets. And with the team’s recent move to Brooklyn, that could be close enough to Manhattan to entice the coach that has been out of the league since the 2010-11 season.

