That Prokhorov-Cuban Bromance We All Want To See Is Taking Shape

Photo: AP

Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov sent Mark Cuban the following letter yesterday, probably via Pony Express since he hates technology:Dear Mark:



My heartiest congratulations on winning the NBA championship. You showed the world not only what a great team you have, but also, that you can remain silent for a period of weeks — I don’t know which is more shocking! To you and all of the Mavericks, especially former Nets captain Jason Kidd, great job! It was a stunning Finals series, truly one for the history books.

Warm regards,

your friend and comrade,

Mikhail

Looks like they’ve come a long way since since Cuban called the Russian a “pussy” last December. Who knew the two billionaires were in the “light-hearted jab” stage of their relationship already?

Hopefully this leads to an endless string of rich-dude pranks next season.

You know, Prokhorov sends six Russian hookers to Brian Cardinal’s hotel room. Cuban counters by buying out the entire upper level at a Nets home game and filling it with packing peanuts.

Either way, Prokhorov needs to step his game up to match Cuban’s ongoing post-title bender.

Perhaps a yacht party with a handful of Croatian supermodels is in order.

