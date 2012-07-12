Mikhail Prokhorov Handed Out $304 Million In NBA Contracts Today

Photo: Getty / Mike Stobe

The Brooklyn Nets didn’t get Dwight Howard, but they still broke the bank big-time.Today, the moratorium on NBA signings was lifted, and teams could official ink all the deals they finalised over the last few weeks.



For the Nets and their Russian oligarch owner Mikhail Prokhorov, that means roughly $304 million in new contract commitments over the next five years:

$98.7 million over five years for Deron Williams

$89 million over four years for Joe Johnson

$61 million over four years for Brook Lopez

$40 million over four years for Gerald Wallace

$9 million over three years for Mirza Teletovic

$5 million over three years for Reggie Evans

$1.3 million over on year for Jerry Stackhouse

Prokhorov is worth $13.2 billion, so $304 million over five years is a drop in the bucket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.