Nets Owner Mikhail Prokhorov Tells Management To Walk Away From Carmelo Deal

Mikhail Prokhorov told reporters he is instructing the Nets’ management to walk away from the Carmelo Anthony deal, The Record’s Al Iannazzone reports.



He said it’s taken too much time and is weighing on the team, so he’s out. Yes, that’s his final decision.

It’s another surprising turn of events in the season-long ‘Melo-drama. But it’s probably just a negotiation tactic as the Nets and Nuggets continue to posture through the media.

Regardless, this is the right move for the Nets. All along Denver assumed the Nets were desperate to acquire Anthony because their owner coveted him. Now that Prokhorov has made it clear that’s not the case, the Nuggets have absolutely no leverage. Either they work out a trade, or they stand to lose their best player for nothing.

But don’t assume the Nets are out of the running. Unless another team foolishly tops the Nets’ last offer, Denver will come crawling back to New Jersey begging them for their last package. And the Nets can probably afford to negotiate that offer down and steal Anthony for less.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.