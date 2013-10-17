Nets Mascot Gets Ball Stuck In The Shot Clock On The Worst Dunk Ever

The BrooklyKnight — the poorly named,

Marvel-designed mascot of the Brooklyn Nets— failed miserably on a trampoline dunk attempt last night during a break in the Nets-Celtics preseason game.

On his way to the rim, the ball slipped out of his hands and lodged itself into the supports between the backboard and the shot clock.

As NBA mascots, like The Raptor, continue to raise the bar and attempt more and more daring stunts, it’s a mystery that we don’t see more bloopers like this.

It’s still preseason for the mascots too, guys.

The NBA posted it on their official YouTube page (via Ball Don’t Lie):

