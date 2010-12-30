Nets' Kris Humphries Hires A Publicist So Tabloids Know He's Dating Kim Kardashian

Photo: Zimbio.com

Nets’ forward Kris Humphries was so disappointed his first public appearance with new girlfriend and tabloid sensation Kim Kardashian failed to grab TMZ headlines, that he hired a publicist to “get his message out.”For one day, Humphries’ fame-mongering actually managed to overshadow that of Kim Kardashian. Very impressive. He hired Liza Anderson, Eva Longoria’s longtime publicist.



It’s hard to blame him though – it’s not like he’s gaining any recognition scoring eight points per game for the putrid New Jersey Nets. He might as well capitalise on his fame now, before Mikhail Prokhorov signs a star that bumps him from the starting lineup, and Kardashian moves on to her next athlete flame.

