Nets Coach Jason Kidd Fined $US50,000 For Spilling His Soda On The Court

The Brooklyn Nets were down 96-94 to the Lakers with less than 10 seconds left in the game when Jason Kidd spilled his soda on the court presumably to buy some time.

When the refs called a time out to clean up the soda, assistant coach John Welch drew up a play for the Nets who had no time outs left.

Kidd who said the cup just slipped out of his hands denies that he did it on purpose to get extra time while the court was cleaned up. Kidd told the media:

“Cup slipped out of my hand while I was getting Ty. Sweaty palms. I was never good with the ball.”

In this GIF from Deadspin, it looks like Kidd says “hit me” to Tyshawn Taylor:

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Kidd has been fined $US50,000 by the NBA:

The NBA will fine Nets coach Jason Kidd $US50,000 for his stunt with the dropped cup in loss to Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) November 29, 2013

The Nets ended up losing 99-94.

