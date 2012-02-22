The Nets Admit That Jealousy Of Jeremy Lin Motivated Them To Beat The Knicks

Photo: MSG Network

Despite having one of the worst records in the NBA, the New Jersey Nets went into Madison Square Garden last night and spanked the New York Knicks 100-92, leading by as many as 19 in the second half. And after the game, the Nets admitted that their play was inspired by all the attention that Jeremy Lin has received in the last couple of weeks.Following the game, Deron Williams, who exploded for 38 points and 6 assists, was asked if his team was bothered by Linsanity…



“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s been bothering us…we took it personal.”

The Nets entered last night’s contest with a record of 9-24 and last week, Williams seemed annoyed when the media kept asking him about Lin and the Knicks (via The BigLead.com)…

Finally, after the fifth question about Lin, he cut off the subject. “Ya’ll got anything about tonight? Anything that’s relevant with us?”

So all the Nets have to do now is find reasons to be jealous of other teams in the NBA and maybe they will win more games.

