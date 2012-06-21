Now We Know What Happened To The Guy Who Watched 400 Hours Of Netflix In 30 Days

When we last chatted with New York City comedian Mark Malkoff, he was just a few weeks off a 30-day Netflix instant video binge.



It was the latest in a stream of part-challenge-part-stunts Malkoff has become notorious for, including the time he occupied an IKEA store for a week in 2009 and tried to crowd-surf the entire length of Manhattan.

This time around, he holed up in his Queens, N.Y. apartment and managed to squeeze in 252 Netflix movies in just 30 days–for a total of 404.25 hours. Not bad for $7.99.

Malkoff wasn’t on Netflix’s payroll at all, but the company obviously didn’t mind the good press. Not only did they invite Malkoff out to screen the 4-minute documentary he made about the experience but he got to rub elbows with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings himself.

“I totally freaked out when I met Reed Hastings,” Malkoff said in an email to BI. “I had no clue I’d be face-to-face with the man himself.”

That wasn’t all. The company also declared June 11 “Mark Malkoff Day” at its Los Gatos, Calif. headquarters.

See how it all went down:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: 11 pop culture icons who had millions and blew it all >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.