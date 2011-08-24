Netherlands Judge Bans Samsung Smartphone Sales Saying They Violate Apple's Patents

Photo: Samsung

A Netherlands judge has banned the sale of Samsung’s Galaxy S, S II, and Ace phones in that country, saying the devices violate patents owned by Apple.According to a translated release from the court on Engadget, it’s also possible the Galaxy Tab 10.1 will be banned.



FOSS Patents has a great breakdown of what the ban means.

To summarize: The ban is “EU-wide,” but that doesn’t mean it affects every European country.

The ban won’t affect Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Spain, according to FOSS Patents.

The ban will start in mid-October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.