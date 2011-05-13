NETHERLANDS: H7 Bird Flu Found At Farm, 8,000 Fowl To Be Killed

Photo: Farm Sanctuary
Just headlines mostly, via Bloomberg.Netherlands says it has found H7 Bird Flu at a Gelderland Farm. 8,000 fowl will be killed.
Obviously hopefully a totally isolated incident.
The government does not yet know whether the virus should be categorized as “highly pathogenic”
There was a similar report from the Netherlands back in March.
