NETHERLANDS: H7 Bird Flu Found At Farm, 8,000 Fowl To Be Killed

Joe Weisenthal
Just headlines mostly, via Bloomberg.Netherlands says it has found H7 Bird Flu at a Gelderland Farm. 8,000 fowl will be killed.

Obviously hopefully a totally isolated incident.

The government does not yet know whether the virus should be categorized as “highly pathogenic”

There was a similar report from the Netherlands back in March.

