The Netherlands is building entire neighbourhoods that float on water

More than half the people living in the Netherlands live below sea level.

As sea levels rise, things are getting more and more complicated: there’s less land to build on, and plumbing becomes difficult.

The solution? Floating houses. In fact, Amsterdam’s Ijburg neighbourhood is the first floating neighbourhood, and has 97 houses.

“We think that sustainability on the water can work even better than sustainability on land,” Koen Olthuis, an architect who designs floating buildings, told the Associated Press. Olthuis’s firm has built dozens of floating houses and office buildings throughout the Netherlands.

Floating houses are built by creating foundations of concrete, then filling them with styrofoam, making them virtually unsinkable.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

