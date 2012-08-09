Women's Field Hockey Has The Best Shootouts In All Of Sports

A lot of cult sports have emerged during the these Olympics (handball, track cycling, badminton). But none of those sports completely grabbed our attention like the shootout in today’s women’s field hockey semifinal game between the Netherlands and New Zealand.



You can watch the whole thing via the archived footage on NBCOlympics.com (it starts at the 1:59:15 mark).

But if you don’t have the 10 minutes to burn, here’s how it works:

You start at the top of the key, and get eight seconds to score a goal:

Photo: NBC Olympics

It’s not stationary, you sprint in on the goal. It’s like a hockey shootout, except you can do whatever moves you want within your eight seconds:

Photo: NBC Olympics

Also, play doesn’t stop once you’ve taken a shot. If your shot gets saved, you can go run after it and try to score before your time is up. It’s the best shootout format we’ve ever seen:

Photo: NBC Olympics

Each team gets five shots, and there are tons of reaction shots from nervous players, like soccer:

Photo: NBC Olympics

Photo: NBC Olympics

In the end, the Dutch did it:

Photo: NBC Olympics

