Absurd Netherlands Goal Swerves Into The Net, Fools Everyone

The Netherlands took a 3-2 lead in its wild Group B goal with Australia on a swerving golazo from Memphis Depay.

He lines it up about 25 yards from goal and hits a knuckleballing shot into the left corner. The Aussie goalie leans right, realises what’s happening, and doesn’t get back to his left in time.

Even the camera man pans to the right before finding the ball:

