Netgear accidentally published a guide showing its customers how to transfer pirated movies

Computer hardware maker Netgear has accidentally published a guide on its website that teaches users how to transfer illegal pirate movies to different computers.

The support guide, which was spotted by TorrentFreak, guides customers through the “Turbo Transfer” feature of Netgear’s “Genie” software. It’s meant to make it easy to transfer video files between devices.

But it seems that Netgear didn’t pay attention to the screenshots it uploaded, and so the guide clearly shows someone using Netgear’s software to transfer a pirated movie.

Here’s the screenshot taken from the Netgear guide:

The screenshot shows someone moving a pirate copy of the movie “Pain and Gain” between computers. It looks like it was downloaded from RARBG, a popular torrent site.

Business Insider contacted Netgear about the guide and will update this post if we hear back.

