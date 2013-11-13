These Are The Three Most Important Things About Netflix's Dramatic New TV Redesign

Today, Netflix is rolling out a redesign of its television experience that will look and feel radically different from what you’ve grown used to if you watch Netflix on a TV screen.

Which a lot of people do.

Netflix members watch more than a billion hours of movies and shows per month, mostly on their TVs.

“This is the biggest change to the TV experience in our history,” Chris Jaffe, vice president of product innovation from Netflix, told Business Insider. The update has been in the works for two years.

These are the most important changes:

1. You instantly get more info on every show or movie

If you scroll over an option on Netflix, that title will now have three large pictures that it will cycle through to give you a better idea of what the show or movie is all about. Then you’ll also get a short synopsis and personalised details, like whether a friend has viewed it, how it relates to something you’ve watched in the past, or whether it’s won any awards. “We want to quickly and easily answer the question, ‘Why should I watch this?'” Jaffe said. “That’s the evidence piece.”

In general, the new design is much more simple, visual, and beautiful.

2. Easy updates for all

Because this Netflix update is delivered by a new software platform that will run on all types of devices, you’ll never have to wait a long time for an update again. Previously, Netflix had to code its updates differently for every different device, ranging from Smart TVs to PlaysSations. “We’ll be able to innovate and improve must faster,” Jaffe said.

(The Nintendo Wii and Apple TV, however, will not get this update because they have custom Netflix designs.)

3. You’re going to find yourself even more addicted to watching Netflix

No, really.

Netflix tested its new design with hundreds of Playstation 3 users who didn’t realise they were getting a new experience. Turns out, the new design results in higher engagement: members watch more.

Almost sounds more like a warning to us.

Check out the promo vid from Netflix:

The new Netflix television experience launches on Netflix on Nov. 13 and will be available to all members globally within two weeks. Devices that will support the new experience include PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Roku 3, newer Smart TVs and recent Blu-ray players. Additional devices, including older Roku boxes, will be added over the coming months.

