Tony Robbins is a self-help rock star in the revealing trailer for his Netflix movie

Netflix/YouTube Tony Robbins in the ‘I Am not Your Guru’ trailer.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is part rock star, part religious leader, part therapist in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary, “Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru.”

For the first time, Robbins allows cameras into his annual super-seminar, “Date with Destiny.” It’s six days long, with 2,500 participants who are hungry for Robbins’ wisdom and attention.

“‘Date with Destiny’ is my favourite event, because it covers the controlling force that controls everything,” Robbins says in voiceover.

The rock star part is Robbins, but may partially come from the documentary’s director. Joe Berlinger also directed the Metallica doc “Some Kind of Monster.” His other films include the “Paradise Lost” trilogy and “Brother’s Keeper.”

Netflix promises an inside look at the event’s theatrics and attendees, but also says that the film will unveil the inner workings of Robbins himself.

With a reported $480 million net worth, Robbins has been a fixture in the self-help coaching world since the ’80s.

Watch the emotional trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

