Netflix's 'Tiger King' was watched by 34 million viewers in the US in 10 days, according to Nielsen

Netflix ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.’

Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King” was watched by 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days of release in the US, according to the data firm Nielsen.

That’s just shy of “Stranger Things” season 3 in the same time span, but more than season two, according to Nielsen.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Netflix true-crime docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” is a word-of-mouth sensation. And now we have some viewership numbers to show just how popular it really is.

34.3 million unique viewers in the US tuned in to the series, which debuted March 20, in its first 10 days of release, according to the data firm Nielsen. That’s more than season two of “Stranger Things,” which was watched by 31.2 million viewers in 10 days, according to Nielsen, but just shy of season three, which was watched by 36.3 million viewers in the same time span.

These estimates from Nielsen only include the US. Netflix had 167 million subscribers globally and 61 million in the US, as of its latest earnings report in January. But still, based on the Nielsen estimate, it’s safe to say that “Tiger King” is one of Netflix’s biggest hits of all time.

“Tiger King” has been Netflix’s most popular overall title in the US for 16 straight days based on the streamer’s own metrics. Netflix introduced a daily top 10 list on the service in February, which shows which titles are most popular in the previous 24 hours, based on how many accounts have watched at least two minutes of a TV show or movie.

“Tiger King” is also a hit with critics and has a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (and an 88% audience score).

“Whatever flaws it might have, ‘Tiger King’ is a series that viewers, especially quarantined viewers who might be feeling a little caged themselves, will tear into like a tiger into a pile of expired luncheon meat from Walmart,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.