Netflix's 'The Irishman' could inject some much-needed momentum into the streaming giant's stock, analyst says

Netflix

Netflix’s“The Irishman” could charge the streaming giant’s stock with some much-needed momentum, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

Shares of Netflix have bounced back in recent months after hitting a year-to-date low in September, but the stock is still lagging the broader market.

“We believe Netflix could provide an early viewing metric over the next week, which in our view could be the next catalyst,” JPMorgan analysts wrote Tuesday.

The firm has an “overweight” rating and $US425 price target on Netflix. That figure represents more than a 35% premium from where shares traded Wednesday morning.

Watch Netflix trade live on Markets Insider.

Netflix released “The Irishman” on Wednesday, and one Wall Street firm says the movie could give the company’s stock the jolt it needs to catch up with the rest of the market.

“We believe the momentum could start to turn more positive with release of The Irishman,” JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

The analysts added: “We believe Netflix could provide an early viewing metric over the next week, which in our view could be the next catalyst.”

Shares of Netflix have bounced back in recent months after hitting a year-to-date low in September, but the stock is still lagging the broader market for the year. Increased competition from new platforms such Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus has weighed on shares.

The anticipation leading up to the release of “The Irishman” on Wednesday likely helped fuel the recent rally, JPMorgan analysts said.

The project represents the streaming giant’s largest-ever film investment and continued push into original content.

JPMorgan said Netflix’s fourth-quarter content slate could be “its best ever” thanks to titles such as “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” and the third season of the “The Crown.”

“We believe December is NFLX’s strongest content month of the quarter, highlighted by films 6 Underground (12/13), Marriage Story (12/6), and The Two Popes (12/20),” the analysts added.

The bank has an “overweight” rating and $US425 price target on Netflix. That figure represents more than a 35% premium from where shares traded on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Netflix are up more than 17% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s gain of about 25%.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.