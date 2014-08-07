Netflix Revenue Passes HBO's Subscriber Revenue For The First Time Ever

Jay Yarow

At the end of 2010, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes was asked about the growth of Netflix, and whether it posed a threat.

His answer: “It’s a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don’t think so.”

Well, the Albanian army is now winning.

On Facebook yesterday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said, “Minor milestone: last quarter we passed HBO is subscriber revenue ($1.146B vs $US1.141B). They still kick our arse in profits and Emmy’s, but we are making progress. HBO rocks, and we are honored to be in the same league. (yes, I loved Silicon Valley and yes it hit a little close to home.)”

This chart from Quartz shows Netflix subscription revenue is beating HBO revenue:

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 7.33.24 AMQuartz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

hbo netflix sai-us