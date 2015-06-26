The next big Netflix series stars a 'Game of Thrones' actor on the hunt for a drug lord

Netflix has announced the launch date for its next big series, “Narcos,” a ten-episode drama chronicling the conflict between drug kingpins and law enforcement in the 1980s — most notably notorious cocaine king Pablo Escobar.
The series will launch at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 28, and will star “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal alongside Boyd Holbrook as real-life DEA agents Javier Peña and Steve Murphy, opposite Brazillian actor William Moura’s Pablo Escobar.
The company released a 15-second teaser to accompany the premiere announcement.
It has no actual footage, but a lot of cocaine.
