The next big Netflix series stars a 'Game of Thrones' actor on the hunt for a drug lord

Netflix has announced the launch date for its next big series, “Narcos,” a ten-episode drama chronicling the conflict between drug kingpins and law enforcement in the 1980s — most notably notorious cocaine king Pablo Escobar.

The series will launch at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 28, and will star “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal alongside Boyd Holbrook as real-life DEA agents Javier Peña and Steve Murphy, opposite Brazillian actor William Moura’s Pablo Escobar.

The company released a 15-second teaser to accompany the premiere announcement.

It has no actual footage, but a lot of cocaine.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.