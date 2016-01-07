Netflix's new series about Queen Elizabeth II has her marrying Dr Who

A scene from The Crown, the new Netflix series. Source: Netflix

Netflix has just offered a sneak peek at its most expensive series ever – about the life of British Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, it was reported that the online streaming service put £100 million ($210m) into “The Crown”, which is set to span 60 episodes over six seasons – one for every decade of her reign.

Claire Foy, Anne Boleyn from “Wolf Hall”, plays the young Elizabeth, with former Dr Who Matt Smith as Prince Philip, the 94-year-old man she married back in 1947.

There’s a great scene in the trailer about him refusing to kneel before her, begging to be excused and her refusing him.

“You’ve taken my career from me, you’ve taken my home, you’ve taken my name. What kind of marriage is this?” he says.

Australians will be fascinated by the portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh, the man former PM Tony Abbott surprisingly knighted 12 months ago, sowing the seeds for his own downfall.

The series is adapted from Peter Morgan’s play, “The Audience”, about the monarch’s relationship with assorted British PMs over the decades and is directed by Stephen Daldry, who also made the films “Billy Elliot”, “The Hours”, “The Reader” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”.

Netflix is no doubt hoping this real life game of thrones can replicate the success it had with “Downton Abbey”, which ran for six series, ending last year.

Series one of “The Crown” looks like it focuses on the Queen’s relationship with then prime minister Winston Churchill (played by John Lithgow), Britain’s famed wartime leader.

“What is the purpose of the monarchy?” Churchill says. “That decision is yours to make.”

And yes, the Queen’s lavish wedding and coronation feature too.

The first 10 episodes are due to air in the US later this year. There is no screening date for Australia yet.

But here’s what it looks like:

