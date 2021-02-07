Netflix announces projects from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. Here's what's in development.

The Washington Post/Getty Images Michelle and Barack Obama.

Netflix has announced six new projects from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The six projects include films and series of varying topics and genres.

The new titles will be released on the streaming platform over the next few years.

Higher Ground Productions, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s production company, has announced a new list of projects in partnership with Netflix, the streaming service company announced Friday.

Higher Ground Productions has already produced several hits that are available to stream on Netflix, from Oscar award winning documentary “American Factory” to the Emmy nominated documentary about Michelle Obama, “Becoming.”

“From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration,” Michelle and Barack Obama said in a statement on the news release.

Following the success of its previous releases, the couple’s production company has now announced a new list of projects that are currently in the works. These films and series will be available to watch on Netflix over the next few years.

The list of working titles currently include:

Films

“Exit West,” a love story based on a novel of the same name by Mohsin Hamid. The film is about two people undergoing a “global migration” set in place by supernatural happenings. At the same time, the couple is “seeking a better life together, all while yearning for a home to which they may never return.”

“Satellite,” a science fiction film.

“Tenzing,” a film about Tenzing Norgay. Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary were the first two people to climb to the top of Mount Everest.

“The Young Wife,” which follows the story of a 29-year-old woman at a party, which may be her wedding, who finds herself “out of sync.”

Series

“Firekeeper’s Daughter,” which is based on a young adult thriller novel of the same title by Angeline Boulley. The book â€” which will be available in March â€” follows the story of an 18-year-old Native woman on a reservation who has to go undercover for the police.

“Great National Parks,” a natural history documentary series about wild habitats around the world.

Higher Ground Production has also recently announced:

“Ada Twist, Scientist,” an animated series based on a book of the same title by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts. The preschool series follows a young Black scientist.

“The G Word with Adam Conover,” a “hybrid comedy” series based on the book “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy” by Michael Lewis.

