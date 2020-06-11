Netflix's 'The Last Days of American Crime' has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, but is still one of its most popular movies

Netflix ‘The Last Days of American Crime’

Netflix’s “The Last Days of American Crime” has a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was still the 10th most popular overall title on Netflix in the US on Thursday and the third most popular movie.

As multiple outlets noted, the movie depicts graphic police brutality at a time when protests against racism and police violence have spread across the US.

This isn’t the first Netflix movie to be a hit on the service despite poor critic reviews. “Spenser Confidential” and “Coffee and Kareem” are two recent examples.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Critics have lambasted the new Netflix movie “The Last Days of American Crime,” which debuted June 5, but that hasn’t stopped people from tuning in.

The movie, directed by “Taken 3” director Olivier Megaton, has a disastrous 0% Rotten Tomatoes critic score (and a 27% audience score) but is still one of Netflix’s most popular movies. On Thursday, it was the 10th most popular overall title in the US and the third most popular movie (Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a show or movie, and its lists are based on the previous 24 hours).

As Variety and Collider noted, “The Last Days of American Crime” depicts graphic police brutality at a time when protests against racism and police violence have spread across the US in recent weeks.

Here’s how Netflix describes the movie: “A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behaviour.”

“A braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be, ‘The Last Days of American Crime’ is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider,” Indiewire’s David Ehrlich wrote.

“Don’t care about story, characters or words, but love violence? Even you will be disappointed,” Johnny Oleksinski wrote for New York Post.

This isn’t the first movie to gain popularity on Netflix despite poor reviews from critics.

The Netflix originals “Coffee and Kareem” and “Spenser Confidential” were just a couple of the recent hits on the streaming service. They have 20% and 38% critic scores, respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.