Netflix's 'Full House' spinoff found a funny way to deal with the Olsen twins' absence

Now that it’s confirmed that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will not appear on Netflix’s “Full House” spinoff, the show has reportedly figured out how it will explain the lack of the twins’ character, Michelle.

Apparently, she’s very busy. Us magazine reports that the show will mention that Michelle is currently living in New York City and building a fashion business.

Clearly, it’s a nod to the Olsen twins’ actual apparel businesses, which include high-end lines like The Row and Elizabeth and James, and lines for affordable retailers Walmart and J.C. Penney.

The magazine also learned that on one “Fuller House” episode, the characters will prank-call Michelle by saying her famous catchphrase, “You got it, dude!”

Mary-Kate and Ashley were reportedly in talks to appear on the Netflix spinoff, but they fell through. In May, John Stamos — who played Michelle’s uncle, Jesse, and serves as an executive producer on “Fuller House” — expressed his disappointment in the 28-year-olds for not doing the show. After reports of a feud between them, Stamos said he understood their decision not to participate in the series.

“Fuller House” finds oldest daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) repeating history after becoming recently widowed and with two sons. Sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) move in to help D.J.

Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier also reprise their roles for the spinoff. The 13-episode first season is set to debut next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.