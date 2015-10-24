Netflix releases first creepy trailer for 'Marvel's Jessica Jones'

Netflix released the first official trailer for “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” on Friday.
Starring Krysten Ritter in the title role, the trailer introduces the series’ big bad: a man from Jones’ past who can make people do his bidding.
The two are on a collision course that will leave many in its wake, apparently.
David Tennant (Kilgrave), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Erin Moriarty, and Wil Traval also star in the new series.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will premiere November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PT.
Watch the trailer above.
