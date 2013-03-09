REVEALED: How Much Netflix Is Spending To Make Shows Like 'House Of Cards'

Photo: Getty Images Latam

Netflix is not doing its original programming on the cheap.Speaking at an event at UCLA, CAA agent Peter Micelli said, “The cheapest show is $3.8 million an episode … ‘House of Cards’ started at $4.5 million and (executive producer David) Fincher took it way above that.”



Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein reported Micelli’s quotes.

Wallenstein had more quotes from Micelli regarding how much Netflix is spending: “The next series is ‘Hemlock Grove’ and they’re doing that for about $4 million an episode … ‘Orange is the New Black’ is just under $4 million as well. They’re huge budgets shows, doing things in a huge way.”

The average broadcast show rarely goes over $4 million an episode, says Wallenstein.

Micelli also suggested that things are looking very good for TV show makers right now. In addition to Netflix, Microsoft and Amazon are producing shows. Verizon and Redbox are looking at doing the same. Networks like USA and TNT are also likely going to order up new programs instead of spending money on syndicated repeats.

Read the full story at Variety >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.