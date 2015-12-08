Chelsea Handler is puzzled by Silicon Valley and streaming in new Netflix doc series trailer

Netflix Chelsea Handler stars in four documentaries for Netflix called

Chelsea Handler takes her fans on her voyage of discovery in the new Netflix documentary series, “Chelsea Does.” The series’ first trailer came out on Monday.

“My whole reason for doing the documentary is because I’m questioning things I’ve never did before,” Handler says in the trailer. “This is how I feel!”

Directed by Oscar-nominated Eddie Schmidt (“This Film Is Not Yet Rated”), the four feature-length documentaries — “Chelsea Does Marriage,” “Chelsea Does Racism,” “Chelsea Does Silicon Valley,” and “Chelsea Does Drugs” — launch exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, January 23, 2016, according to a company release.

In the trailer, Handler tries on an outrageous pink wedding dress, smokes up with pro-pot country music icon Willie Nelson, and can’t get a word in edgewise while talking to a robot.

The series is just one part of the mega-deal Handler made with Netflix. The other two facets are a talk show and the live concert special, “Uganda Be Killing Me,” which premiered last year.

Watch the trailer below:

