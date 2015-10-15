The first trailer for Bill Murray's musical Christmas special for Netflix is packed with stars

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Netflix just released the first trailer for “A Very Murray Christmas,” which premieres on Friday, December 4.

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, it follows Bill Murray on the eve of a televised Christmas special at New York’s Carlyle Hotel.

Although Murray worries that bad weather will keep people from coming, he’s joined by a star-studded cast that includes George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, Jenny Lewis, Rashida Jones, and Miley Cyrus.

Watch the trailer above.

