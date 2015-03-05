Some of the biggest theatre chains are refusing to show Netflix's upcoming movie

Netflix Idris Elba stars in Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Beasts of No Nation.’

Monday, Netflix announced it was purchasing the rights to “Beasts of No Nation” from director Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”).

The streaming site is expected to make a big Oscar campaign for the film. In order to do that, Netflix will need to release the film in theatres in addition to streaming; however, it looks like theatres won’t make it easy.

Four of the largest movie exhibitors in the U.S. have fired back stating they will not show the film.

AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Carmine have decided to boycott the film since it will not adhere to the typical 90-day delay between theatrical debut and Blu-ray/streaming release.

Netflix mentioned in their announcement of the purchase that it plans to do an Oscar qualifying run of the film in select theatres later this year, but it will be interesting to see if it will end up being only arthouses that will show it.

One that has stood up and will definitely play the film is Alamo Drafthouse.

The Austin, Texas-based independent chain that also has theatre houses in California and New York has never gone with the multiplexes in these kinds of situations, as the company’s CEO and founder Tim League told Variety.

“I look at films I want to play and I play them regardless of the release strategy,” he said.

Drafthouse was one of the first chains to immediately screen “The Interview” after the film’s initial pull from large chains Christmas Day following threats to attack theatres showing the film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.