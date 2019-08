Jeph Loeb — the executive producer of Marvel’s TV division — had a big surprise for fans at Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” & “Daredevil” panel. He brought members of The Defenders — the superhero team Netflix is building up to — out on stage together.

