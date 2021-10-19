12 of the most terrifying moments from season 3 of ‘You’

- Warning: This post contains spoilers for season three of Netflix’s “You.“
- Love and Joe bond over their murderous tendencies in their new home in Madre Linda, California.
- Joe stalks his new love interest and Love falls into toxic patterns that result in her death.
- Editor’s note: This post mentions suicide.
Love sets up an appointment with Natalie to look at a retail space for the bakery she wants to open. In the basement, Love finds an ax and suddenly kills Natalie.
After killing her, Love calls Joe and tells him she thinks they need to go to couple’s therapy.
This moment is the first of many murders throughout the season and sheds light on just how ruthless and scary Love can be.
They ditch her car and bury her body — all with baby Henry by their side.
It’s truly terrifying that they think this is normal behavior, in addition to subjecting their infant son to murder.
This crime proves just how dangerous they are together.
The toxic couple makes a pact to make sure they won’t murder anyone else. However, they decide they need a backup plan in place for the next time either of them loses control.
Episode two ends with a spooky montage of Love and Joe setting up the show’s infamous glass cage in the basement of the bakery. They call it their “safe space” where they can trap people until they have time to decide what to do with them.
Although the scene is scary in itself, it’s made even more terrifying by the fact that both Love and Joe hide keys somewhere within the cage, hinting that neither of them trusts the other won’t one day lock them in the box.
On episode four, the couple discusses what to do with Gil (Mackenzie Astin) after Love hits him over the head with a rolling pin and locks him in the glass cage.
Joe lashes out with a crazy look in his eyes and screams at Love, “You’re not making me kill anyone!” Love looks shocked and stunned at Joe’s anger.
On episode five, Joe confronts Love about Uber charges on their credit card. When he discovers they are for Theo (Dylan Arnold) and that he kissed Love, Joe screams at his wife that she has been lying to him and punches a wall right near her face.
This moment is shocking for Love and even scarier for Theo, who watches the scene on video surveillance. He even confronts her about Joe’s scary tendencies.
On episode six, Joe breaks into Marienne’s (Tati Gabrielle) apartment and creeps around her home. He touches her personal items, fixes her sink, and steals items to keep as souvenirs.
When she unexpectedly comes home, Joe hides under her bed and watches as she undresses.
It gets worse when Joe replies to a text from Love from under Marienne’s bed.
However, one of the most terrifying moments of the season is when Love’s mother Dottie (Saffron Burrows) takes him from the babysitter after a drinking binge.
She drives drunk with the baby on her lap and gets tacos, ignoring Love’s calls.
She pays the drive-through worker for a lighter and takes Henry to set her vineyard ablaze so that her ex-husband can’t reap the benefits of her hard work.
Poor baby Henry cries as an explosion occurs right in front of him.
Dottie revealed her assumption to Joe on their drive to rehab. She explains that Love and James were having problems before he was diagnosed with cancer. Despite remission, he died shortly after telling Love he wanted a divorce.
On the final episode, Joe confronts Love and she reveals she did kill James.
She claims it was her first time using aconite and she only wanted to temporarily paralyze him. She accidentally killed him with a lethal dosage.
She intended to stop him from leaving her but did so in the most frightening way possible.
The violent sequence of events is totally terrifying. Love and Joe seamlessly transform into ruthless villains who will stop at nothing to keep their friends from revealing the truth.
They knock both Sherry and Cary out before trapping them in the glass cage.
Although it is a very scary turn of events, Love and Joe don’t view it that way. In fact, the pair finds it arousing and they have sex right next to the box where their friends are lying unconscious.
Joe’s voiceover reveals they have found the love language of their relationship — violence.
After finding the footage of Joe getting into Natalie’s car, Theo runs to Love’s bakery in an effort to save her from her husband.
What he finds is much more disturbing. Sherry and Cary are locked in the glass box and reveal what Love and Joe have done.
Love finds Theo and he confronts her. She tells him to leave Madre Linda and never come back before lying to him that she’ll let the Conrads out as soon as he leaves.
When he turns his back to go, Love asks him to wait and then hits him over the head, knocking him down the stairs to the basement.
After telling her he wants a divorce, she gets up to check on a crying Henry. Joe uses this opportunity to grab the kitchen knife from the platter in case he has to defend himself.
It turns out that Love coated the knife handle in aconite, a paralytic that can be deadly — the same poison she used to kill her ex-husband. Love never touched the knife herself.
Joe’s realization that he is slowly becoming paralyzed is terrifying, made worse but Love’s explanation of how and why she killed her ex-husband
As Love gags Joe with a napkin she eerily says, “I’m going to save our fucking marriage.”
She rants about how dedicated she was as Joe’s wife and a mother as she sharpens a massive cleaver. The scene becomes extremely tense and scary as Love’s anger builds.
She stomps over to Joe’s paralyzed body with the weapon and pulls back his head, exposing his neck, presumably to slit his throat without hesitation.
Before she can, Joe stabs Love in the thigh with a syringe of aconite. He explains that he took an antidote of adrenaline when she went to check on Henry and he knew all along that she was planning to kill him.
Love dies slowly as Joe watches.
On the finale of season three, Joe kills Love and stages their home to make it seem like she murdered him and then died by suicide.
To make sure there is evidence to mark his death, Joe uses a massive cleaver to chop off two of his toes, one of which he puts in a box of murder souvenirs next to Love’s body. He places the other one in a pot pie.
He then sets the house on fire before fleeing the country.
The fire doesn’t stop the police from finding remnants of his blood and toes. They test the DNA and prove to the authorities that Joe is dead.
This move shows just how far Joe will go to evade getting caught.