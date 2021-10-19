12 of the most terrifying moments from season 3 of ‘You’

Joe stages a murder-suicide by cutting off two toes.

“You” has given viewers some terrifying moments over the years, but perhaps none have been as gruesome as Joe cutting off his own toes to help stage his murder and Love’s suicide.

On the finale of season three, Joe kills Love and stages their home to make it seem like she murdered him and then died by suicide.

To make sure there is evidence to mark his death, Joe uses a massive cleaver to chop off two of his toes, one of which he puts in a box of murder souvenirs next to Love’s body. He places the other one in a pot pie.

He then sets the house on fire before fleeing the country.

The fire doesn’t stop the police from finding remnants of his blood and toes. They test the DNA and prove to the authorities that Joe is dead.

This move shows just how far Joe will go to evade getting caught.