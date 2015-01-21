Netflix Will Stream 'The Interview'

Sony/’The Interview’ Seth Rogan and James Franco star in the interview

Netflix will start streaming the controversial comedy “The Interview” to its customers on Jan. 24, the company announced in its fourth quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon.

The film — which is about the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — was pulled from major movie theatres after Sony recieved threats from hackers, but was available to rent and buy on YouTube, Google Play, and XBox Video in December. It cost $US5.99 to rent or $US14.99 to own.

If you’re a Netflix customer, you’ll be able to watch it for free starting Saturday.

“We are thrilled to offer exclusively the controversial comedy, The Interview, to our US and Canadian members beginning this Saturday, Jan. 24 – just thirty days after it debuted in theatres and pay-per-view,” the company wrote in its earnings report.

