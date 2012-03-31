Netflix Will Still Become Qwikster After All

Netflix has taken another drastic step in distinguishing its DVD-by-mail rental business from its unlimited streaming video service.



Some customers are reporting that they are no longer able to rate and review movies and DVD shows on the main Netflix listing. Instead, they are redirected to a new page that’s set up specifically for DVDs. “As a DVD customer I’m now sent to a dvd.netflix.com subdomain that only has 3 customer reviews for a title that has hundreds on the Instant site,” wrote Reddit usermyhandleonreddit in a recent submission.

