Netflix will double its output of original shows to 31 next year

It’s no secret that Netflix thinks its future is original content.

Netflix is betting heavily on its shift to produce its own shows, and executives think it will allow the company to maximise its profitability. Netflix’s head of content, Ted Sarandos, characterised originals as a sounder investment because they give full exclusivity and global rights in perpetuity. This is especially useful as Netflix’s international expansion continues.

Reed Hastings has used one word to describe original content: “better.”

Now the fruits of this shift in thinking are starting to show. Sarandos said on Monday that Netflix will basically double its output of original shows next year, according to Broadcasting & Cable. Sarandos revealed that Netflix will produce 31 scripted shows next year, up from 16 this year. Netflix also has the following in the pipeline, according to Sarandos: 10 feature films, 30 kids shows, 12 documentaries, and 10 stand-up specials.

“It’s not just a lot of volume,” he added. “This is quality stuff.”

Netflix’s recent success seems to back up these statements. Its two most-recent blockbuster shows, “Master of None” and “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” were its most critically acclaimed of all time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.