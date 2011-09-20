Netflix Wants To Get Rid Of Its DVD Business So Badly

Netflix’s latest move to get its customers to forget DVDs is to rename its DVD service: Starting in a few weeks, it will be called Qwikster, and will also include a video game rental option.



The first move was to separate the two businesses. Now Netflix is changing the name of the old service and giving it a CEO of its own, long-time Netflix exec Andy Rendich. Further down the road, I wouldn’t be surprised if Qwikster breaks off completely from Netflix, is sold off to another company, or merges with another DVD service, like Redbox.

Click here to continue reading at SplatF…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.