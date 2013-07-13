Netflix Is Trying To Get One More Season Of 'Arrested Development'

Video-streaming giant Netflix is in talks for one more season of ‘Arrested Development,’ says Brian Grazer, co-chairman of the production company behind the comedy series.



Ad Age reports that in an interview on Bloomberg Television yesterday, Grazer stated “We are in conversations with them to do another. They are interested in doing that.”

The show, which gained a cult following after only three seasons in part thanks to its availability on Netflix, received mixed reviews from critics and was even accused of being responsible for a drop in Netflix’s stock price by several publications after its revival back in May.

Ted Sarandos, the Chief Content Officer in charge of getting new shows and movies onto the service, claims that fans love the new season and that the response from critics stemmed from the way they reviewed the series:

“If you’re a critic in New York and you set your alarm for 3 o’clock in the morning, and you wake up and watch a half-hour of television and write a review, which is like the equivalent of writing a review of the first 10 minutes of a movie, you’re probably not going to have a great experience.”

