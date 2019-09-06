We compared Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO to find the best service for every kind of viewer

Netflix Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Streaming search engine Reelgood provided Business Insider with data on five major streaming services, looking at factors from cost to library size, to help you determine which ones to subscribe to.

Amazon Prime Video has the most bang for your buck, as it’s the cheapest option with the biggest catalogue of movies and TV shows, as well as lots of quality films.

But if you are seeking quality TV shows, Netflix and Hulu are better options for you.

If you can put up with ads, Hulu is actually the cheapest option. But without ads, it’s still less expensive than Netflix’s standard HD plan.

HBO Now is the most expensive option with fewer titles than its competition. The premium cable network has historically favoured quality over quantity, but its parent company AT&T plans to ramp up the amount of original content it produces.

Showtime has the fewest movies and TV shows by a wide margin, and is only a must-have if you are a fan of its original programming.

As the streaming wars heat up, consumers are being bombarded with choice.

Netflix launched the streaming boom, but has faced competition from Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, as well as the rebirth of premium cable channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz as standalone streaming apps.

And the battle is only going to heat up in the coming months, as companies like Disney and Apple launch their own services.

The volume of choices can be daunting.

So before Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max arrive this year and next, Business Insider has taken a look at how each of the current major players stack up against each other in terms of TV and movie selection and price, thanks to data from streaming search engine, Reelgood.

Reelgood provided Business Insider with data for five streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and Showtime.

If you’re struggling to determine which services you want to keep as new choices appear on the horizon, this guide will help:

Prime Video is the cheapest streaming service out of the five we looked at, while HBO Now is the most expensive.

Reelgood

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and requires a monthly subscription of $US14.99, while HBO Go is available for those who already have an HBO cable subscription.

Amazon Prime Video is $US8.99 a month for only streaming video, and $US10.99 for Video and other Prime benefits (or $US119 per year).

Reelgood counted Hulu without ads in its study, which is $US11.99 a month. But Hulu without ads is $US5.99 a month. Hulu will also be offered as a bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus on November 12 for $US12.99 a month.

Netflix increased its prices earlier this year. Its standard plan with HD quality, its most popular plan, rose from $US10.99 to $US12.99.

Prime Video: $US8.99/month

Showtime: $US10.99/month

Hulu (without ads): $US11.99/month

Netflix (standard HD plan): $US12.99/month

HBO Now: $US14.99/month

Amazon Prime Video has the largest movie selection by far.

Reelgood

Prime Video leaves the other platforms in the dust with over 14,000 movies. Netflix is a distant second with more than 3,000 total movies.

Prime Video: 14,210

Netflix: 3,803

Hulu: 1,437

HBO: 926

Showtime: 489

The TV show race is closer. Prime Video also won out in this regard, though.

Reelgood

Prime Video dethroned Hulu this year as the service with the most TV shows.

Prime Video has over 2,300, while Hulu has more than 1,900. Last year, Hulu offered 1,784 TV shows, while Prime Video had 1,515.

Hulu is actually in third place in this regard now, behind Netflix.

Prime Video: 2,317

Netflix: 1,966

Hulu: 1,931

HBO: 189

Showtime: 70

But just because Prime Video has the highest number of movies and TV shows, that doesn’t mean it has the best titles. Netflix and Hulu are almost even in terms of the number of “high quality” TV shows they offer.

Reelgood

Reelgood defined a “high quality” TV show as anything with an 8 or higher on IMDb. Hulu narrowly beat out Netflix in this regard. The others were well behind.

Hulu: 213

Netflix: 203

Prime Video: 142

HBO: 43

Showtime: 12

And Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are virtually tied in the number of “high quality” movies they offer.

Reelgood

Reelgood defined a “high quality” movie as ones with a 7.5 rating or higher on IMDb. Netflix has 124 of these titles, while Prime Video has 125. Both increased from 2018 to 2019, while the other services don’t come close.

Prime Video: 125

Netflix: 124

Hulu: 52

HBO: 32

Showtime: 32

Here are the key takeaways for each service:

Amazon Prime Video Amazon’s ‘The Boys’

If you want a deeper dive, Reelgood lets you search the full content libraries of all of these services.

Netflix

