People think Netflix makes more interesting original shows and movies than HBO and Amazon

Netflix is leading its streaming video competitors when it comes to value and original content, according to a new survey of cord-cutters and likely cord-cutters by Forrester.

Forrester found that only 5% of US adult respondents thought that Netflix ($9.99-a-month) was too expensive, compared to 11% for Hulu ($7.99-a-month), and 18% for HBO Now ($14.99-a-month). Bringing up the rear, in terms of value, were the streaming services put out by broadcast networks. CBS All Access and NBC’s SeeSo (its comedy offering) saw 23% and 24% of respondents think they were too expensive, respectively. All Access costs $5.99-a-month for the base plan, and SeeSo costs $3.99.

One thing driving this sense of value could be Netflix’s bounty of original content.

Netflix will release a whopping 1,000 hours in 2017 (and spend $6 billion). That means you’d have to spend an insane 41 days binge-watching Netflix to see it all. Its royal drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown,” also recently picked up Netflix’s first Golden Globe in a best show category, when it won best drama series.

This push seems to have worked.

60% of Forrester respondents said Netflix had interesting original content, compared to just 36% for Amazon Prime, which has less selection, but has historically done well in awards shows, especially with its original comedies like “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle.” Though HBO has made its name on its marquee shows, it also trailed Netflix at 45%.

Here is a full chart of how some of the top streaming services stack up against each other, from Forrester:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.