Netflix Employees Mock Amazon With 'Drone To Home' Parody Video

Last fall, Amazon announced that it would be experimenting with drones that could deliver anything that you ordered to your door in 30 minutes or less.

After the announcement, a bunch of parodies popped out of the woodwork from the likes of Groupon and redpepperlab. This new one might be our favourite so far.

Engadget reports that the video was created by a couple of Netflix employees for the DVD division’s annual meeting, and it hilariously describes Netflix’s “new plan” to deliver you DVDs seconds after you order them.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

