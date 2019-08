Netflix has a series of hidden sub-categories that are accessible through genre codes. Categories such as “Tearjerkers” and “Mockumentaries” inhabit this secret space. Here’s how to find them and watch some very specific content.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original Reporting by Nathan McAlone.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.