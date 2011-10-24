Netflix Will Arrive In Ireland And The UK In 'Early 2012'

Netflix will be offering its streaming service to the UK and Ireland in “early 2012.”



It will support its standard fare of PCs, tablets, and mobile devices for “a low monthly subscription price.”

The specifics about pricing and supported devices will be announced “closer to launch.”

This move will challenge Lovefilm, who had previously been the UK’s go-to company for streaming movies and television.

Read the full press release here >

