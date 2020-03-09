Netflix has quietly axed its 30-day free trial in Australia

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you’d think we’d be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Any new Netflix users will no longer enjoy 30 days of free streaming upon signing up. This free trial period had been available ever since Netflix first launched in Australia in 2015.

It seems that the company is moving away from free trials in order to focus on other marketing promotions.

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions in Australia to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” said a Netflix spokesperson in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

As an example of this different strategy, Netflix offered free streaming samples of “To All The Boys I Loved Before” to non-subscribers in the U.S. This was to coincide with the release of the sequel. It’s unclear whether Netflix Australia will offer something similar in the future, but it wouldn’t be surprising.

What it is trying is a different kind of sign-up bonus for new users. According to Whistleout, new users will now be given a new sign up bonus instead.

If you’re signing up to Netflix for the first time you’ll get to experience the next tier up for “free” for 30 days. This basically means you’ll save a few bucks to experience a few extra screens and higher stream quality for a month. Those signing up for the $9.99 basic plan will get a free upgrade to the $13.99 standard plan. And if you go for the $13.99 plan you’ll get free access to the $19.99 plan.

This isn’t quite the same thing as getting the entire first month for free, but it’s slightly better than nothing.

Netflix didn’t officially announce the free trial removal but it’s understood that it happened in early February. Australia is also not the first country to have experienced this.

Mexico lost its free 30 day trials back in 2018 and since then other countries such as the UK and France have also have them removed.

Considering the increased competition in the streaming space, it sure is an interesting move. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for its new promo offers in the future.

This story originally appeared in Gizmodo Australia. Read the original story here.

